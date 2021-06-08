Scammers pose as Amazon security; Rocky River man loses $124K

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a scam warning from the BBB.

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Scammers posing as Amazon security are behind a $124,000 theft from a man in Rocky River.

According to police, a resident came into the police department to tell them he was the victim of fraud.

He says he received a call on May 7 from two men who claimed to be from Amazon security.

According to police records, the man told police the scammers told him that someone fraudulently charged $900 to his Amazon account.

To fix the problem, they told him they needed to set up a new account with his bank information and that the money would be moved to make it safer.

Police say the scammers took $124,322.00 before he realized what had happened.

The Rocky River Police Detective Bureau and Fraud Department are investigating.

This is the same scam that Parma police say they’ve seen going around.

Parma police report the department has been “inundated with calls.”

They say the calls show up as toll free numbers or local numbers.