Scam alert: Ohio police department warns against sharing personal information online

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio police department is warning social media users against posting personal information online.

The Johnstown Police Department says they have recently received numerous complaints about online and telephone scams.

They are advising social media users to be cautious about what they post online. This time, officials appear to be addressing the chain posts that require you to answer questions about your life, interests, and family.

The Johnstown Police Department says not to post the following information online:

Courtesy: Johnstown, Ohio Police Department via Facebook

They say providing this information online makes it easy for scammers to guess your passwords/security questions and obtain your personal information.