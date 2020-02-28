Breaking News
Scaly encounter: Ohio officers remove gator from home

  • ( courtesy Madison Township police, Groveport, Ohio)
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WJW)- A scaly encounter for officers at the Madison Township Police Department in Groverport, Ohio.

They received a call about an American alligator inside a home Thursday.

Once on the scene, officers notified the Ohio Department of Agriculture, who confirmed the residents didn’t have a valid exotic animal permit which is required by Ohio law.

The 25-year-old alligator was surrendered to State wildlife officials.  The gator will now be sent to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

