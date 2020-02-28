Scaly encounter: Ohio officers remove gator from home

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WJW)- A scaly encounter for officers at the Madison Township Police Department in Groverport, Ohio.
They received a call about an American alligator inside a home Thursday.
Once on the scene, officers notified the Ohio Department of Agriculture, who confirmed the residents didn’t have a valid exotic animal permit which is required by Ohio law.
The 25-year-old alligator was surrendered to State wildlife officials. The gator will now be sent to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.