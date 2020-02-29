SC voters head to the polls for 2020 democratic presidential primary

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Voters in South Carolina are getting their chance to pick who will run on the Democratic ticket against President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election this fall.

Polls opened at 7:00am for the South Carolina 2020 Democratic Presidential Preference Primary.

Several candidates will appear on the ballot who have withdrawn from the race however former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will not be on the ballot.

We will have the full election results tonight as they come in right here on WSPA.com.

All polls close at 7:00pm.

7 News / Emerson College Poll

According to a 7 News/Emerson College Poll, Former Vice President Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over other Democrats headed into Saturday’s primary.

The poll showed that 41.4% of likely primary voters favored Biden. According to the poll, Bernie Sanders received 24.8%, followed by Pete Buttigieg with 11.1%, Tom Steyer with 10.8%, Amy Klobuchar with 5.5%, Elizabeth Warren 4.7% and Tulsi Gabbard with 1.8%.

The survey also showed that health care (29%) was the most important issue for voters ahead of the primary, followed by the economy (19.5%).