(WJW) – FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer recently said goodbye to her family’s precious dog of 13 years, Gunner.

Last month, Stefani shared on Facebook that ‘Gun’ had been having trouble with his hips for a few months and was recently diagnosed with Vestibular Disease. Stefani later gave an update, saying that Gunner passed away.

The difficult moment though was made easier surrounded by the support of a local company that helped her family and Gunner stay comfortable in those final hours at home.

On FOX 8 in the morning, Stefani shared more about Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia and how the company helps provide end-of-life care.

