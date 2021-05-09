Say it isn’t snow! Parts of Northeast Ohio see flakes Sunday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — It’s May … and snowing in Ohio? Not that we should actually be surprised, but still, some in Northeast Ohio woke up to a wintery mix this Mother’s Day, which was forecasted to be full of precipitation anyway.

FOX 8 reporter Dave Nethers took a video of snow coming down in Broadview Heights, as seen above.

Now, FOX 8 viewers have sent in a few snow photos, with some flakes even sticking in parts.

As the day continues, expect buckets of rain. Find out more about today’s weather forecast right here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral