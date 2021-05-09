Say it isn’t snow! Parts of Northeast Ohio see flakes Sunday morning

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — It’s May … and snowing in Ohio? Not that we should actually be surprised, but still, some in Northeast Ohio woke up to a wintery mix this Mother’s Day, which was forecasted to be full of precipitation anyway.

FOX 8 reporter Dave Nethers took a video of snow coming down in Broadview Heights, as seen above.

Now, FOX 8 viewers have sent in a few snow photos, with some flakes even sticking in parts.

As the day continues, expect buckets of rain. Find out more about today’s weather forecast right here.