AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – If you ever wished you were an Oscar Mayer Wiener, there’s an opportunity to celebrate that love at your wedding.

Akron Municipal Court is hosting some off-site wedding opportunities, one of which includes the iconic Oscar Mayer Frankmobile (previously known as the Wiener mobile) and hot dogs.

If that’s not your thing, the court is also holding ceremonies in other standout venues that are anything but run-of-the-mill.

Here are the venues and schedules for July, August, and September.

Firestone Stadium | 1575 Firestone Parkway in Akron

The City of Akron

Monday, July 17, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This is an outdoor venue.

The Oscar Mayer Frankmobile will be present for photo opportunities with the public.

Hot dogs will be given to the couples who get married.

Judge who will be officiating ceremonies: Judge Nicole Walker

Cascade Locks Park | 57 W. North St. in Akron (Also known commonly as The Mustill Store)

Friday, July 28, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to Noon

This is an outdoor venue.

Some weddings will overlap with the venue’s weekly Free Lunch Friday event which takes place 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The venue will be giving away grilled hot dogs and featuring a musician on-site during this timeframe.

Judge who will be officiating ceremonies: Judge Ron Cable

People’s Park | 760 Elma Street in Akron

North Hill Community Development Corporation

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to Noon

This is an outdoor venue.

Outdoor tables will be available if a couple wishes to bring their own food or cake for their own mini-reception.

Judge who will be officiating ceremonies: To be determined

Hower House Museum | University of Akron Campus | 60 Fir Hill in Akron

Hower House Museum Staff

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This is an outdoor venue.

Judge who will be officiating ceremonies: Judge Ron Cable

Derby Downs | 789 Derby Downs in Akron

The International Soap Box Derby

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This is an outdoor venue.

Derby Downs has been the home of the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships for 83 of the event’s 85 years. It lies against a natural hill on the eastern fringes of Akron Municipal-Fulton Airport and is an iconic regional landmark.

The ceremonies will take place at the track’s start line. Photos will showcase the track behind them.

Judge who will be officiating ceremonies: Judge Jon Oldham

Hower House Museum | University of Akron Campus | 60 Fir Hill in Akron

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This is an outdoor venue.

Judge who will be officiating ceremonies: To be determined

Interested couples must schedule and pay for appointments in advance, with a maximum of ten guests allowed. Prior to the ceremony, couples must obtain a marriage license from Summit County Probate Court and pay the ceremony fee at the Akron Municipal Court.

Appointments are first-come, first-served.

Call Akron Municipal Court’s Chief Service Bailiff Patricia Williams at (330) 375-2592 to ensure space is still available.