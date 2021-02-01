‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dead after brief battle with cancer

(WJW) — “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond has passed away, TMZ first reported.

The 44-year-old had just recently been diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma and was undergoing chemotherapy.

TMZ reports a source close to the actor told them Diamond died Monday morning after his “condition had greatly declined since last week.”

“Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful,” the actor’s spokesman, Roger Paul, said in a statement, The Associated Press reported.

They report his dad and girlfriend were by his side when he passed away.

SAVED BY THE BELL — Pictured: (l-r) Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Ed Alonzo as Max, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Dennis Haskins as Mr. Richard Belding, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Myrtle Spano, Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell” from the late ’80s to the ’90s. He told TMZ he was not asked to be on the show’s reboot which is streaming on Peacock TV.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bell” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which Diamond starred in. A sequel was launched on Peacock last fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

He starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club,” “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.” In December 2013, Diamond appeared on an episode of OWN’s “Where Are They Now?” and became a house member in the 12th season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Diamond was sued several times for delinquent taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payments. He has appeared on reality TV shows, made a sex tape and produced a tell-all documentary on Lifetime TV called “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.” In 2015, he was sentenced to serve four months in jail for his part in a Wisconsin barroom stabbing.

“Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too — a strength and a flaw, all in one,” wrote Paul.