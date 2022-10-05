AKRON, Ohio – A baseball team known for its wacky, on-field antics is coming to Akron!

“The Savannah Bananas are bringing their ‘World Famous Baseball Circus’ to Canal Park,” said the Akron Rubber Ducks in a Tweet.

The Bananas announced their “2023 Banana Ball World Tour.” The tour includes a stop in the Rubber City on July 3, 2023.

According to the Savannah Banana website, you can “Expect trick plays, TikTok Dances, and of course: Banana Ball!”

What is “Banana Ball?” Watch videos here.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but you can join a presale alerts list to be notified about all ticket information as soon as it’s announced. Details, here.