Saucy Brew Works looking for man accused of vandalizing their property

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saucy Brew Works is hoping someone out there can help them identify a man accused of breaking a window on their property.

“In the spirit of baseball season, our friend John Doe has been working on his arm. And, he decided this morning that we could use another take out window. With the help of his handy rock he threw us a strike and made it happen,” the owners wrote on Facebook.

Courtesy of Saucy Brew Works FB page

They also shared a surveillance photo of the alleged suspect who is dressed in all black and has a black mask over the lower part of his face.

Courtesy of Saucy Brew Works FB page

“We describe JD as a medium statured fellow, dark haired with tattoos who enjoys long walks down W. 29th. AND he always follows the rules by wearing a mask. Overall, he’s kind of a catch. Speaking of catch, if you have seen him or know of him, please notify us or the local authorities.”

The Cleveland Division of Police can be reached at 216-623-5000.

