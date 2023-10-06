(WJW) – Still looking for a winner.

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.4 billion, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday.

The jackpot has a cash value of $643.7 million.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game.

Wednesday’s numbers were – white balls 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and red Powerball 1. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.