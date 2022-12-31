** Watch prior coverage in the player above. **

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A candlelight vigil to remember Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed in the line of duty, is set for Saturday evening.

Cleveland police have invited all to the vigil, which is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Cleveland West Park Police and Fire Memorial, 3125 Rocky River Drive, Cleveland.

The memorial is near the McKinley Avenue intersection. Parking is across Rocky River Drive along Ogontz Avenue and Fisher Road.

Shane Bartek police photo. Courtesy Jacqueline Ketterer

Bartek was shot to death one year ago while off-duty on New Year’s Eve, when Tamara McLoyd ambushed him during a carjacking along Rocky River Drive, the FOX 8 I-Team reported. Later that night, McLoyd partied.

McLoyd was sentenced in October to life in prison, with eligibility for parole after 47 years.

In November, Utopia Avenue was dedicated in Bartek’s name. It’s near the Cleveland Police Fifth District station where Bartek served.

“Officer Bartek and his family deserve this honor,” Michael Polensek, Cleveland’s 8th Ward councilperson, said at the time. “He was killed needlessly. His dedication as a young officer needs to be a reminder to all of us that it is all our duty to protect and serve our fellow citizens and that his service shall not have been in vain. It shall also serve as a reminder that we need to be supportive of our ‘Men and Women in Blue’ who protect and serve us on a daily basis.”