CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday afternoon brought severe thunderstorms to Northeast Ohio, with a tornado watch even issued for Huron County at one point. The weather meant hail, high winds, lightning and, yes damage to area property.

At this time, FirstEnergy is reporting more than 22,000 customers are without power across Ohio as of 9:20 p.m., and that includes more than 1,000 in Cuyahoga County, 9,000 in Trumbull County and 3,000 in Portage County.

Multiple FOX 8 viewers shared what the storms looked like near them, including Brandon Hall, who sent in a video depicting high winds and a fire (as seen in the video above) in Willard, Ohio.

Photo courtesy Brandon Hall

Photo courtesy Brandon Hall

Photo courtesy Brandon Hall

Meanwhile, Janet Weygebacz of Newbury found quarter-size pieces of hail in her yard:

Photo courtesy Janet Weygebacz

Photo courtesy Janet Weygebacz

Find the latest on the weather forecast right here.