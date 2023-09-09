(WJW) – The humidity moved out and has been replaced by comfortably cooler temperatures Saturday.

Temps will be in the mid-60s early then the low 70s this afternoon with a light and cool north breeze.

There is a chance of a shower at Brown’s Stadium on Sunday.

Weak system to the south will produce a few showers late Saturday/early Sunday across parts of the area. Minimal coverage.

Hurricane Lee is strengthening in the Atlantic. We will be watching the movement over the next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

