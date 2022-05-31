Credit: NOAA Satellites via Storyful

PUERTO ANGEL, Mexico (WJW) — Satellite imagery captured the moment Hurricane Agatha made landfall near the town of Puerto Angel in Mexico on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Imagery released from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the first hurricane of the season, carrying winds of 105 mph – ranking it the strongest May hurricane on record to make landfall in this area since record keeping began in 1949, the NHC said.

The storm weakened to a tropical depression by Tuesday morning.

