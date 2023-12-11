(WJW) – It’s been almost three decades since country star Sarah McLachlan released her album: Fumbling Towards Ecstasy. The album, featuring songs like Good Enough, Mary, and, Elsewhere, came out on Feb. 15, 1994.

Now, the Grammy Award-winner is heading out on tour — celebrating the album’s 30th anniversary. In a post to social media, organizers wrote, “Don’t miss her performing the album LIVE, front to back, along with all her hits!”

LONDON, ONTARIO – MARCH 17: Sarah McLachlan attends the 2019 Juno Awards – Arrivals at Budweiser Gardens on March 17, 2019 in London, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The 31-city tour will make a stop in Cincinnati on June 14, 2024. So far, there are no plans to come to Cleveland but, we’ll let you know if that changes.

Public ticket sales begin Dec. 15 at noon EST.

