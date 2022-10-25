PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — Santa Claus sent a letter to the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad on Tuesday announcing that he needs to reroute the North Pole Adventure.

“Due to erosion issues along the Cuyahoga Valley National Park tracks, I have had to check my list twice and reroute the North Pole Adventure,” Santa said, “to ensure that every adventurer can experience the magic of this very special holiday ride direct to my workshop.”

All North Pole Adventure trips are being rerouted to leave from the Rockside Station at 7900 Old Rockside Road in Independence, the letter explained.

Anyone scheduled to depart from the Akron Northside station at 7 p.m., will now board the train from the Rockside Station at 5 p.m. with a departure time of 5:30 p.m.

If you were scheduled to leave the Rockside Station at 7:30 p.m., you will now board the train at 7:30 p.m. and depart at exactly 8 p.m.

“Your seats will remain the same, but you will have more time with me — Santa,” he said. “I apologize to every one of you for this schedule change – but safety always comes first.”

You can receive a full refund for your tickets, if you’re unable to make the journey. Call customer service at 330-439-5708 ext. 1 or email here.