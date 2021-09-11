Sandusky City Schools make changes to mask policy

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous report when only teachers and staff were required to wear masks.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The Sandusky City School District is making changes to its mask policy for students.

Starting Monday, Sept. 13, all students must wear a mask while inside district buildings. Teachers and staff have already been required to wear masks since Sept. 7.

The policy will be in effect until further notice.

They released a video about the changes on their YouTube page.

The district said these changes were made to help keep kids in school, minimize quarantine requirements and to make sure students in the district get the best educational experience possible as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

They will have extra face coverings available at each of their buildings if students need one.

Dr. Eugene Sanders, chief executive officer and superintendent released the following statement:

After reviewing COVID-19 trends, it is clear that requiring face coverings for students, along with employees, is the best course of action to keep everyone safe. We will continue to review trends, data, and district requirements throughout the course of this year. We appreciate the entire Blue Streak Family as they remain flexible throughout these transitions.

The district had initially stated that students weren’t required to wear masks, but they were highly recommended. This raised some questions among both parents and students.