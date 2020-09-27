Sandusky police issue warrants for man wanted in connection to shooting that left four hurt

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Sandusky police have issued warrants for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left four people hurt.

According to the department, it happened just after midnight near Hancock St. and Neil St.

Police identified the suspect as Maleek Aaron in a post on Facebook.

They said he is considered armed and dangerous and a threat to the public.

One of the victims, who was found shot inside a vehicle, had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital in Cleveland. The other three suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on Aaron’s whereabouts should call their local law enforcement agency. Police said those harboring or assisting him will face prosecution.

