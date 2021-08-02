Sandusky mom charged after toddler hospitalized from eating marijuana edibles

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A mother in Sandusky is facing child endangering charges after her 22-month-old child was hospitalized for eating edible marijuana.

Corrin Stacey was arrested on a charge of endangering children by Sandusky police officers Saturday afternoon.

According to a police report, Stacey told officers she left her child with her sister while she went to the license bureau.

She said when she returned, she saw the bag of edible marijuana on the table.

The edibles were in some type of candy form.

According to the police report, the candy residue was on the baby’s hands.

She said the baby vomited and she took the child to the hospital.

The child was admitted for observation and left in the care of her father.

Stacey was taken to the Erie County Jail and is expected in court soon.