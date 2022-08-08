SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a 64-year-old Sandusky man was arrested Friday on his 15th charge of operating a vehicle while impaired.

Johnny Moore was arrested around 8 a.m. Friday after his father called the police to say his son took his car without permission.

A few minutes later police spotted the vehicle. Moore was behind the wheel and admitted he took the car without permission.

Police say Moore smelled like alcohol and was slurring his speech.

Officers say he failed several sobriety tests and was charged with OVI.

According to reports, Moore has had 14 prior OVI convictions in the past 20 years.

He was taken to the Erie County jail and is due in Sandusky Municipal Court soon.