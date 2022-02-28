Sandusky man accused of assaulting man with pizza in the face

SANDUSKY, Ohio ( WJW)- A Sandusky man has been charged with assault after striking a man in the face with a piece of eaten pizza.

According to the police report, two men were sitting inside Daly’s Pub on Columbus Avenue in Sandusky Sunday evening when Matthew Baker walked up to them, took their pizza, put it into his mouth, and struck one of them in the face with the slice.

When officers arrived, they noticed pizza sauce on the victim’s face, but no other injuries. The men told police they had no idea who Baker was or why he would assault them.

The bartender told police several people inside the bar attempted to hold the suspect until officers arrived. The report said Baker claimed he was jumped by fifteen people for no reason and was injured in the process.

When asked why they attacked him, Baker claimed it was over a girl. Officers noted there was a strong smell of alcohol on Baker and due to him causing a disturbance and his level of intoxication, he was placed in custody.

Matthew Baker was charged with disorderly conduct and summoned to appear in court for assault.