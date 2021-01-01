Sandusky hotel rings in new year with free fireworks display for residents

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Hotel Kilbourne is celebrating the new year with a free fireworks show.

Multiple businesses sponsored the event, which kicked off at 9 p.m. due to Ohio’s curfew.

The fireworks were set off from Jackson Street Pier.

Those in attendance were asked to practice social distancing and spread out around downtown.

