SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Sheriff’s Department said Sunday morning that Sandusky County is now under a Level 1 Snow Emergency which means “Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously,” deputies said.

Elsewhere across NE Ohio, it’s cloudy and cold with scattered light snow and temps hovering around 10 degrees.