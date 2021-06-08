Sandra Williams first candidate to file petitions for Cleveland mayoral race

CLEVELAND (WJW) — State Sen. Sandra Williams was the first 2021 Cleveland mayoral candidate to officially file petitions with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Tuesday morning.

Speaking to a group of supporters after turning in her 4,971 signatures, of which only 3,000 were required, she reportedly said she planned to focus on the city’s future.

“I see a city of opportunity for all Clevelanders,” Williams said, according to a statement. “A city where economic, racial and gender inequality are extinguished; where a good education is within the grasp of every student; and where fear and crime have plummeted.”

Williams is one of at least a dozen people who have put their hat into the ring for mayor, a spot left open as Mayor Frank Jackson is not planning to run for a fifth term.

If elected, Williams would be the first Black woman and second female mayor Cleveland has ever had.

The primary election is Sept. 14, 2021, with the general election being held Nov. 2, 2021 for the top two candidates.