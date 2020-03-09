Sanders and Biden both campaigning in Cleveland on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are coming to Cleveland on Tuesday ahead of Ohio’s primary on March 17.

Both candidates will hold rallies at about the same time.

Sanders will have his at the Huntington Convention Center. Biden will hold the event at the Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center on East 30th Street.

Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chairwoman Shontel Brown said they have been asked for support from the Biden campaign. While the Sanders campaign has yet to do the same, they said they are ready to give them support if and when asked.

"Clearly Ohio is up for grabs and it is a very very valuable state with a ton of delegates up for grabs on March 17,” Brown said.

While Sanders and Biden are in Ohio, votes will be cast in six other states, most importantly Michigan.

Brown said the results might shape attendance.

"That could certainly play a role in people deciding on which rally they want to attend."

Brown said there are waves of support in the county for both candidates.

"I think this is just a way to bring some energy into Ohio and to make sure that they keep momentum going from each of their respective campaigns."

Biden leads the delegate count, as of Monday, with 664. Sanders is close behind with 573.

A candidate needs 1,991 to secure the Democratic nomination.