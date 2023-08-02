CLEVELAND (WJW) – The annual Sand Fest, which includes a sand castle competition, is back at Edgewater Beach!

The American Institute of Architects Cleveland chapter is hosting its signature summer event on Saturday, August 5 at Edgewater Beach, located at 7600 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway.

The goal of the event is to promote awareness of the role architects play in society and to raise funds for the ACE Mentor Program, according to a release from the AIA.

According to the release, the ACE Mentor Program offers education and scholarships to high school and college students who are pursuing careers in design and construction.

Festivities at the event include a volleyball tournament and an elaborate sand castle construction competition. This year’s sand castle theme is “Explore the Unexplored”.

There will also be food trucks including, Swenson’s, Barrio and Cleveland Cookie Dough Co.

The sand castle competition will be judged by a local celebrity panel. All teams are eligible to win the people’s choice award, “Best of the Beach”.

The event is supported by Independence Excavating, Turner Construction, Stantec, Cleveland Metroparks and other partners.

All proceeds raised from Sand Fest go to the ACE Mentor Program scholarship fund. According to the release, $10,000 was raised just last year.