(WJW) – Sam’s Club is taking measures to help first responders and healthcare workers.

According to the company, every Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m. will be set aside for first responders and healthcare workers.

They also say a membership is not required.

We’re proud to help the first responders and healthcare workers who help all of us. Every Sunday from 8-10 a.m. we’ll offer special hero hours nationally to help your community’s heroes do what they do best – keep you safe. No membership is required to shop during hero hours. pic.twitter.com/pRWtBM2RjC — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) April 13, 2020

The changes will be in effect April 19.

Sam’s has previously announced a limit of 300 customers per store unless otherwise noted, as well as changes to club hours.