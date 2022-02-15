Sam’s Club offering $8 membership

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WJW) – Sam’s Club is offering new memberships for just $8.

The deal only lasts through Feb. 17.

The offer is for new members only.

Sam’s Club aired its first Super Bowl ad on Sunday.

The offer is based on where the football was placed at the 2-minute warning in the 4th quarter of the game, which is just before the Sam’s ad aired.

The deal is for a 1-year membership. Sam’s says the deal offers $37 in savings.

To get the deal, go to a Sam’s Club membership desk and ask for the big game offer.

