Sam’s Club announces the return of free samples

(WJW) — Sam’s Club is once again offering free samples at its stores across the country, the company announced today.

Members of the warehouse chain were unable to receive free samples since last March, due to health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. But now, the company, which is part of Walmart, plans to resume its “Taste & Tips” program on weekends only.

“Over the past year, our members’ shopping behaviors have evolved,” Megan Crozier, Chief Merchandising Officer, said in a statement. “Today, more than ever, members want to do more than just shop when they come to our clubs – they want to have an experience. In addition to the return of Taste & Tips, we’ve planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs.”

The samples offered to shoppers will come in limited quantities and are going to be in covered containers, among other safety measures.

The company also plans to bring Sam’s Club brands out to the public this year, offering free samples from its new roaming truck.

The news comes as Costco also recently announced plans to offer samples once again as well.