Sample the best sweets in the city with Cleveland's first Dessert Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Madison will transform into a sweet escape February 16th, as it hosts Cleveland’s first Dessert Festival.
Vendors from the festival visited FOX 8 Extra Tuesday to give us a taste of what’s to come.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4601 Payne Ave.
They are $15.
That includes a minimum of 20 dessert samples and a treat box to carry them in as you go.
Additional treats will be available for purchase.
Tuesday’s guests on FOX 8 Extra included:
Emily Harpel with Art of Sucre
https://www.instagram.com/artofsucre/
She created the company in 2016 that offers a way to include cotton candy at any grown-up occasion.
Lydia Dolsen with Nomaste Cakes
https://www.instagram.com/nomaste_cakes/
Nomaste Cakes offers raw, vegan, gluten-free, paleo cheescakes.
Nicole Dauria with Pop Culture CLE
Pop Culture Cle makes gourmet, all natural, dairy-free pops that include Marshmallow pops, European Waffle pops, Cheesecake pops and traditional ice pops.
https://www.instagram.com/popculturecle/
Heidi Alesnik with A Heidi Cookie
https://www.instagram.com/aheidicookie/
The creators at A Heidi Cookie make beautiful hand decorated and personally designed cookies for your special occasion.
