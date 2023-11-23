Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on the Red Kettle campaign.

(WJW) – It’s red kettle season! The Salvation Army’s iconic campaign officially kicked off on Thanksgiving.

The Salvation Army says it is the 132nd year of the campaign.

Their goal is to raise $550,000 in the Greater Cleveland area. They say that money will help food pantries and fund essential services like rent and utility assistance.

“2023 has continued to see families struggle with economic instability and increasing prices on essential items. This year’s kettle campaign will be critical to help support year-round programming efforts to help local families. Our Corps Community Centers want to ensure we can help make life better for all our neighbors in need throughout Greater Cleveland this holiday season and throughout the year,” stated Captain Joel Ashcraft, Divisional Secretary, The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland Area Services.

So what if you don’t have cash? That won’t be a problem this year.

The Salvation Army is offering cashless giving options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo at the kettle stands simply by a “bump” or a scan of a QR code.

“Contactless giving at the kettles is a blessing. Since the pandemic, people are carrying less cash and coins; adding Venmo and PayPal to Apple Pay and Google Pay will help us engage more individuals this holiday season,” said Captain Ashcraft.

They’re also looking for volunteers to ring the bell.

Click here to donate or volunteer. You can also call (216)861-8185.