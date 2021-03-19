Salvation Army West Park kicks off series of free produce giveaways; each event helps nearly 300 families

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Anyone in need can get a box of free produce once a month through September thanks to the Salvation Army West Park, which kicked off its first giveaway of the season Friday.

The Salvation Army was ready with boxes filled with potatoes, oranges, peppers, tomatoes and more Friday, where residents were welcome to stop at the drive-up giveaway between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. or until supplies lasted.

Organizers say each event helps around 300 families.

The Salvation Army organizes the events in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and is absolutely free.

All residents need to participate is a photo ID and proof of residency, like an electric or another utility bill. It’s suggested they also bring bags for transporting produce items. The Salvation Army also asks that participants wear face coverings.

The rest of the schedule for the year is as follows (every event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.):

— April 16, 2021

— May 21, 2021

— June 18, 2021

— July 16, 2021

— Aug. 20, 2021

— Sept. 17, 2021

For more information, call the West Park Corps at 216-252-3593.