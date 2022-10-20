Surprised cute child girl opening a Christmas present. Little kid having fun near decorated tree indoors. Happy holidays and New Year.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland is ready to help thousands of children and families in need this holiday season.

The non-profit has announced that families in need of extra support this Christmas can now register for assistance.

Organizers say families that register will receive toys and food to prepare a Christmas meal.

The items will be distributed between December 16- 22.

Registration is open through November 10, 2022.

The support is available for families with children 12 and under.

Last year, the program helped more than 1,800 families and provided toys to 4,300 children.

How to register:

Call or visit a Salvation Army Corps Community Center between the hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.:

Locations include:

The Salvation Army East Cleveland Corps: 1507 Doan Ave. East Cleveland, OH 44112 | Phone: (216) 249-4334

The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps: 4139 E. 93rd Street, Cleveland, OH 44105| Phone: (216) 341-1640

The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps: 4402 Clark Ave., Cleveland, OH 44109 | Phone: (216) 631-1515

The Salvation Army Temple Corps: 17625 Grovewood Ave., Cleveland, OH 44119 | Phone: (216) 692-1388

The Salvation Army West Park Corps: 12645 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113 | Phone: (216) 252-3593

The following documentation will be required to register:

1) Your government-issued photo I.D. or Driver’s License. You must have a Photo I.D.

2) A birth certificate for each child 12 years old and younger in your household.

3) Copies of your County Benefits, Heap Application, & School Records – all are beneficial to show proof of household.

Anyone with questions can call (216) 861-8185.

The Salvation Army is also asking for donations to help make the holiday season special for these families. To make a donation, or for more information, call (216) 861-8185 or click here.