Salvation Army hosting free produce giveaways throughout the summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Salvation Army is handing out free produce as part of a summer-long series of giveaway events.

Starting on Friday, May 21 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., The Salvation Army Cleveland West Park at 12645 Lorain Avenue in Cleveland is partnering with The Greater Cleveland Food Bank to provide a large variety of produce items for free to area residents, according to a release from The Salvation Army.

You’ll need a photo ID and proof of residency, such as an electric or other utility bill and you’re also encouraged to bring your own bags to fill with produce.

As a reminder, please wear a face covering while attending the giveaway.

The Salvation Army Cleveland West Park will be hosting additional produce giveaways, all from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

• June 18

• July 16

• August 20

• September 17

For more information, please call the West Park Corps at (216) 252-3593.

If your corporate group is interested in volunteering to help at one of these events, please

call (216) 623-7422.