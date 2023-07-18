*Attached video: Fox 8 volunteers pitch in at Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Salvation Army in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood is continuing its annual partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to give away 12,000 pounds of fresh produce a month to Cleveland residents.

According to a release from the Salvation Army, Cleveland’s West Park location has served over 600 people and 250 families at each of their seven monthly produce giveaways.

People were given a box filled with a week’s worth of fresh produce at each giveaway.

The first free produce giveaway this summer will be held on July 21 at the Salvation Army West Park Corps on 12645 Lorain Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last.

Free produce giveaways will also be held on August 18 and September 15.

