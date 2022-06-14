CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Salvation Army is once again teaming up with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank this summer to host monthly free produce giveaways.

The annual food drive distributes 12,000 pounds of fresh produce a month to local residents throughout the summer at the Salvation Army West Park Corps at 12645 Lorain Avenue.

Food donations will be handed out from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the following dates:

June 17

July 15

August 19

September 16

Residents will need to provide proof of residence to participate in the distribution.

Find out more about the Salvation Army here.