CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Salvation Army is once again teaming up with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank this summer to host monthly free produce giveaways.
The annual food drive distributes 12,000 pounds of fresh produce a month to local residents throughout the summer at the Salvation Army West Park Corps at 12645 Lorain Avenue.
Food donations will be handed out from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the following dates:
- June 17
- July 15
- August 19
- September 16
Residents will need to provide proof of residence to participate in the distribution.
Find out more about the Salvation Army here.