Salvation Army, Cleveland Food Bank schedule free produce giveaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Salvation Army Cleveland Miles Park and The Greater Cleveland Good Bank have teamed up to host free produce giveaways.
People in need can provide a photo ID and a proof of residency and receive a box of produce.
The Salvation Army Cleveland Miles Park is located at 4139 East 93rd St.
Giveaways run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or as supplies last.
The events are scheduled as follows:
- June 19
- July 31
- August 28
- September 25
- October 16
Call Miles Park Corps for more information at (216)341-1640.
