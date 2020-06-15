Salvation Army, Cleveland Food Bank schedule free produce giveaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Salvation Army Cleveland Miles Park and The Greater Cleveland Good Bank have teamed up to host free produce giveaways.

People in need can provide a photo ID and a proof of residency and receive a box of produce.

The Salvation Army Cleveland Miles Park is located at 4139 East 93rd St.

Giveaways run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or as supplies last.

The events are scheduled as follows:

June 19

July 31

August 28

September 25

October 16

Call Miles Park Corps for more information at (216)341-1640.

Click here for the latest headlines from FOX 8