*Attached video: Flick from ‘A Christmas Story’ reveals cast is reuniting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Salvation Army is making sure thousands of kids have presents under the tree this year.

Families in need with children 12 years old and younger can register at all Cleveland Salvation Army Corps Community Centers or online on the Salvation Army website.

Registered families will get an assigned date and time for when they can pick up toys and food to prepare a Christmas meal.

According to the Salvation Army, the Christmas Distribution program helped over 1,700 families and gave toys to over 3,900 children in 2022.

“Christmas is such an important time in the growth of a child. We have seen that having a toy to open on Christmas morning can improve a child’s self-esteem and how they do in school and interact with friends,” Divisional Secretary of Greater Cleveland Area Services Joel Ashcraft said. “We are excited to have a new online format to increase the assistance we can provide in Cuyahoga County.”

If you are a family in need, you can click here to register now through November 17.

To donate and help families in need this holiday season, call (216) 861-8185 or click here.