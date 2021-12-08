Salvation Army calling for more kettle bell ringers in Greater Cleveland

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Salvation Army volunteer bell ringer San Arnold rings bells as he solicits donations at the Powell Street Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station on December 03, 2019 in San Francisco, California. The Salvation Army kicked off the Red Kettle “Partners for Change” campaign inside BART stations in the San Francisco Bay Area that allows riders to donate BART tickets or funds. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The ringing isn’t quite as loud this holiday season, as the Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland is still in need of more volunteers for its annual kettle fundraiser.

Compared to last year, the Salvation Army says their contributions are down by 34% two weeks into their Christmastime campaign, and some of that is attributed to not having enough bell ringers set up at local retailers.

“A real challenge this year is getting bell ringers,” said the Salvation Army’s Major Thomas Applin in a statement. “Many folks are still worried about the COVID variants, and general staffing shortages are impacting the number of kettles we can staff.”

Applin also said that funds raised during this time are important as they’re used to support all of its programs throughout the rest of the year along with helping families this season. The group’s fundraising goal is $650,000.

Those interested in volunteering to ring bells can sign up right here.

Contributions to the Salvation Army can be made by calling 216-861-8185 or by heading to SalvationArmyCleveland.org.