CLEVELAND (WJW) – Saint Ignatius High School was closed Monday as police investigate a threat.

According to a press release from Saint Ignatius High School, law enforcement has been contacted and an investigation is ongoing.

“The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is of the utmost importance to us,’ the release said.

The school said a threat had been made on social media Sunday night.

According to the release, the high school was closed by school officials Monday due to an abundance of caution.