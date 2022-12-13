(WJW) – The U.S. Coast Guard has issued an alert for a missing sailboat that had two people aboard.

According to the coast guard, Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe Ditommasso, 76, were last seen in Oregon Inlet, North Carolina on December 3rd.

The men started their journey in Cape May, New Jersey, and were headed to Marathon, Florida.

They were sailing a 30-foot Catalina sailboat with a blue hull and white sails called the Atrevida II.

“Atrevida II may have stopped in Morehead City, NC, but this is not confirmed,” the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic wrote on Facebook.

“If you or someone you know has any information regarding the missing boater, call the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at 757-398-6700,” the Facebook post said.