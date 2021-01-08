Safety services for presidential debate in Cleveland cost $462K

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The cost of safety services provided by the city of Cleveland during the presidential debate in September topped $462,000.

The first debate between President Donald Trump and now-President-elect Joe Biden was hosted by the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion on Sept. 29.

The city sent an invoice to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in late December. It listed the cost of fire services at $20,164.86, EMS services at $1,620 and law enforcement at $440,793.

An attachment details the number of Cleveland Division of Police patrol officers and hours worked by three separate platoons. While the invoice gave a total for police of $636,864, the amount is capped at $440,793.60.

