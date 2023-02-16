EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Normally, firefighters will rush into a burning building to do their job.

Thursday, they stormed the ice.

The Association of Cleveland Firefighters’ first-ever hockey conference was held at the C.E. Orr Ice Arena in Euclid.

The hockey conference included 12 firefighter hockey teams from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

They were raising money for the Fallen Firefighter Memorial, including Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, who was hit and killed on Interstate 90 in November.

Tetrick’s name will be among those added to the memorial in Colorado Springs later this year. Money raised Thursday will help send his family and others there for the ceremony.

The Browns have scheduled a day for the hockey conference to get on the ice at First Energy Stadium: March 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.