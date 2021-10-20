Safety alert: Fraudster posing as Geauga County deputy

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam call going around.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man is calling residents and identifying himself as Deputy Sergeant Kenneth Morris with badge number 0646.

The man tells residents that they have missed court dates and is asking for personal information.

It turns out, the same scam has been reported in other states as well.

In April, a tv station in Virginia reported someone posing under the same name called people asking for court fees for court dates they allegedly missed.

In Geauga County, the fraudster is calling from a local number (440)606-3300.

As always, never give anyone who calls you money or personal information.