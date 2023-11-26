*Watch the above video to see Downtown Cleveland light up like a Winter Wonderland*

CLEVELAND (WJW) –With Santa and Mrs. Claus doing the honors, the countdown to Christmas is underway after Saturday night’s tree lighting in downtown Cleveland.

A huge crowd of thousands of people gathered in Public Square for the Winterland Tree and Holiday Lighting ceremony.

Tower City is made to look like the North Police inside and out.

One of the most popular outdoor attractions is the Cleveland Foundation ice skating rink.