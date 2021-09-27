S.T.O.P: Parma Police launch program to help halt porch piracy

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – With the holiday shopping season right around the corner, many shoppers will rely on online shopping; So Parma city officials are stepping in to make sure porch deliveries end up in the right hands.

The Parma Police Department is holding a news conference today at 2 p.m. at the Parma Justice Center to talk about the new initiative: Parma Project S.T.O.P., or Stop Theft of Packages.

“We typically see an increase of delivered parcels stolen from homeowners’ porches and front door steps starting this time of year,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Kammy Shuman. “The GPS technology purchased from Assisted Patrol will help police track stolen packages and catch thieves.”

During the news conference, you can expect to hear Parma police explain how the process will work and also that the device can also be used for other crime-fighting purposes, including car theft.

“It’s important to note that the technology was purchased with Law Enforcement Trust Fund monies, so criminals are paying for this and not the taxpayers,” said Police Chief Joseph Bobak.

This 7th largest city in Ohio and Cleveland’s largest suburb, with more than 81,000 residents, Parma’s S.T.O.P. program is getting support from the county and state.

Also during the news conference, you’ll hear information about how residents can register their video doorbells or security cameras with the County Prosecutor’s Office to help fight crime.