*Editor’s note: This story is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather updates.

(WJW) — A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with warm and breezy temps in the mid-70s.

Two fronts starting Friday and Saturday. The first one moves through Friday night/early Saturday with a few spotty showers.

Drier late Saturday then higher coverage of rain Sunday into early Monday followed by colder temps next week.

Here comes our pattern flip! Temps slowly fall early next week. Wednesday morning we could see our first snowflakes of the season with a few flakes flying but nothing accumulating.

Here’s the long-range temperature outlook into next week. Note the blue drifting in!

Planning on Trick or Treating? Here is the forecast for a few cities on the days they’re hosting:

Here is the 8-day forecast:

