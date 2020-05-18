Ryan Seacrest rep says star ‘did not have any kind of stroke’ during ‘American Idol’ finale

(WJW) — Ryan Seacrest fans are worried about the “American Idol” host after he appeared to slur his speech during Sunday night’s finale.
It happened near the end of the finale. It also appeared Seacrest’s right eye was larger than his left.
On Monday, Seacrest, 45, did not appear on “Kelly and Ryan.”
A representative for Seacrest told People.com it was not a stroke.
“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” the rep told People.com. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home. “Between “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “American Idol,” “On Air with Ryan Seacrest and the Disney Family Singalong Specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off.”
Just Sam, 21, became the show’s first ever “at home” winner, beating out finalists Julia Gargano, Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Louis Knight, Francisco Martin and Jonny West.
Fans took to Twitter with their concerns over Seacrest.
