Ryan Seacrest rep says star ‘did not have any kind of stroke’ during ‘American Idol’ finale

(WJW) — Ryan Seacrest fans are worried about the “American Idol” host after he appeared to slur his speech during Sunday night’s finale.

It happened near the end of the finale. It also appeared Seacrest’s right eye was larger than his left.

Is @RyanSeacrest okay? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye shutting halfway. #ryanseacrest #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/9LCKTLjxpe — drak31221 (@drak31221) May 18, 2020

On Monday, Seacrest, 45, did not appear on “Kelly and Ryan.”

A representative for Seacrest told People.com it was not a stroke.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” the rep told People.com. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home. “Between “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “American Idol,” “On Air with Ryan Seacrest and the Disney Family Singalong Specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off.”

Just Sam, 21, became the show’s first ever “at home” winner, beating out finalists Julia Gargano, Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Louis Knight, Francisco Martin and Jonny West.

Fans took to Twitter with their concerns over Seacrest.

Ryan Seacrest are you ok?? You look like something’s wrong. #IdolFinale #AmericanIdol — Elisa Towers (@ElisaTowers) May 18, 2020

Is anyone else concerned with @RyanSeacrest and his eyes right now or is it just me? #AmericanIdol — Niña (@ninasjostrom) May 18, 2020

Something seems very, very wrong with Ryan Seacrest all of the sudden and I’m genuinely concerned. #AmericanIdol — Brian Jacobson (@brianhasfun) May 18, 2020

You ok Ry? Are you feeling ok? I’m a nurse and something seems off. ❤️ — Monica S (@Monica3176) May 18, 2020

What a weird ending to #AmericanIdol: Arthur Gunn lost and something went seriously wrong with Ryan Seacrest just before he announced the top 2. 😬 — The Conservative Gal (@TheConservGal) May 18, 2020

For more on Ryan Seacrest, click here.