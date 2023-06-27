*Attached video: Previous coverage about “Who will replace Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’?”

(WJW) — Ryan Seacrest will officially be stepping into the footsteps of Pat Sajak as The Wheel of Fortune’s newest host.

Seacrest posted the announcement to his Instagram page Tuesday saying, “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

Pat Sajak, 76, announced earlier this month that this season of “Wheel” would be his last.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all,” he wrote on Twitter.

That will end his run after the 2023-24 television season. Sajak has been hosting “Wheel of Fortune” since 1981. Vanna White joined him as co-host in 1982.

Seacrest’s announcement went on to say, “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

According to his post, one of Seacrest’s first jobs was hosting a game show called “Click” for Merv Griffen 25 years ago. In the post, Seacrest said, “So this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity.”

Seacrest finished the announcement by saying, “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”